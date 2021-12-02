Stumped By Questions, Rakesh Tikait Misbehaves With & Growls At Woman Republic Journalist

Having no reason to continue the farmers' protest at Delhi borders after the withdrawal of the three farm laws, a sidelined Rakesh Tikait was seen misbehaving outrageously with a woman reporter of Republic Bharat on Wednesday. The farmer union leader lost his cool with Deputy News Editor Anju Nirwan when he was questioned about his intention behind the continued agitation at the Ghazipur border.

Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who is presenting himself as the face of the farmers' protest, not only insulted the Republic journalist but also falsely and dishonourably accused her of 'touching him inappropriately' and tried to bellow back accusations in response to her questions. When reporter Anju Nirwan asked him a question regarding the cases filed against farmers, Tikait flatly refused to answer. After this, with Tikait shouting aggressively, his supporters surrounded them started chanting slogans of 'BKU Zindabad and Rakesh Tikait Zindabad.'

When the Republic Bharat journalist continued to pose questions in the midst of the commotion, Rakesh Tikait shouted at her even louder saying, “Someone make a video of her, she is insulting me.” He went on to scream, "Call the police, this girl is rude, she is physically touching me." Rattled by Republic TV's reporting, Rakesh Tikait went on to accuse the journalist of 'defaming farmers'.

The SHO present at the Gazipur border during the incident was seen escorting Republic's journalist. However, Tikait stopped the officer and alleged that the journalist was sent to misbehave with him defame the farmers 'movement', with the SHO shockingly appearing deferential and taking instructions from Tikait.

"I do not want to give any interview to Republic Bharat. They send female journalists to the protest site to defame the farmers. This is how they run the channel," a desperate Tikait, who has spoken to Republic umpteen times over the last year, alleged.

The brave journalist continued to report about the way she was targeted and heckled by Tikait's aides for doing her job.

Rakesh Tikait 'frustrated' by the withdrawal of farm laws?

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media with netizens slamming Rakesh Tikait for his misbehaviour and terming his accusations a result of his 'frustration'. From the video, it is clearly visible that the journalist did not touch Tikait but was being targeted only because she reported for Republic, with her questions on dwindling support for Tikait's intention to keep the protests going going unanswered.

Rakesh Tikait was hammered across social media platforms for his shocking behaviour, with many appealing to the National Commission for Women (NCW) to take action in the matter. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Just look at the ATTITUDE of SHAMELESS Rakesh Tikait & an All Male Crowd Abusing @Republic_Bharat Reporter. When he didnt have any answer this Vilе Man started Shouting "She Physically touches us" These are Farmer Leaders??? #RakeshTikait pic.twitter.com/qWP1w0eRTG — Rosy (@rose_k01) December 1, 2021

Maam @sharmarekha @ncw please take cognizance & necessary action. This kind of insult of a Woman Reporter doing her job cannot be tolerated. — Rosy (@rose_k01) December 1, 2021