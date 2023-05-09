Stunning Pics Of Amarnath's Holy Shiv Lingam Emerge Ahead Of Yatra; Take A Look

First pictures of the shrine of Amarnath has surfaced, amid the ongoing registration and preparations for the annual pilgrimage to the cave of the holy shrine located in South Kashmir. According to reports, the pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath Shrine located at a height of around 3,880 metres will happen for 62 days this year, starting from July 1.

The pilgrimage will culminate on August 31, as per sources of holy shrine board of Amarnath. Meanwhile, the latest pictures from the holy cave of Amarnath which emerged on Tuesday has made the enthusiastic pilgrims more excited about their yatra.

Image 2: In the image, which has surfaced, holy image of ice Shiv Lingam can be clearly seen.

