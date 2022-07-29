Stunning Twist In Bengal Cash Scam, Arpita Mukherjee's 4 Luxury Cars Go Missing

In a stunning twist to the Bengal cash scam, accused Arpita Mukherjee's four luxury cars went missing from her Tollygunge flat amid the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) crackdown. This comes against the backdrop of the wads and wads of cash recovered from two of Arpita Mukherjee's residences, along with a series of incriminating documents and a sensational 'black diary'. Sources believe that the luxury cars that have disappeared have been driven away with crucial documents and suspected proceeds of crime including black money. The ED was able to seize one car, while the other four are being tracked down.

In addition to the recoveries, three bank accounts of Arpit Mukherjee have been seized by ED with a balance of around 2.2 crores. Mukherjee along with West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee left the ED office for their medical examination at ESI at 11.30 AM, Thursday.

On Thursday, Republic received a sensational scoop that Arpita Mukherjee told the ED that the 'only person' who had access to her flats, where at least Rs 30 crore cash was recovered, was Partha Chatterjee. "Only Partha Chatterjee could enter. Close aides of Partha Chatterjee came and stacked money," Arpita Mukherjee claimed, as per ED sources. Chatterjee was sacked from all posts of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday.

Sensational recoveries from Arpita Mukherjee's residence

So far, the ED has recovered cash to the tune of Rs 27.9 crores from the residence of West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee during overnight raids on Wednesday. The latest recovery from Arpita's residence in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized last week from her flat in south Kolkata. Apart from cash, gold bars weighing 3 kg, gold jewelry, silver coins, and property deeds were also seized from the actor-model's homes.

On Tuesday, a black diary was recovered from her residence which contained information pertaining to the names of illegal recruits who need to be included in the merit list of the SSC recruitment exam, as well as, how much money would be passed from what location.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED after raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. The Bengal minister was sent to ED custody till July 25. A special PMLA court in Kolkata on Monday extended his ED remand and sent his aide Arpita Mukherjee to the investigation agency's custody till August 3.