PROUD MOMENT: Sub Lt Shivangi Becomes First Woman Pilot To Join Naval Operations

In a proud moment for the country, first woman pilot has joined Naval operations in the Indian Navy in Kochi on Monday. Soon after the development, Sub Lieutenant Shivangi spoke to Republic TV and expressed her joy. She said that it is like a dream come true.

Sub Lieutenant Shivangi said: "It is a dream come true, my parents are here, my entire squadron is here. It is a proud moment. I can't describe this feeling. I was commissioned in the Indian Navy as a pilot one year back. Operational training will begin. Right now, I have just completed basic training. In the operational training, I will be learning about different types of mission. The feeling is unreal."

Sub Lieutenant Shivangi, Indian Navy: I have been craving for this since a very long time & finally it is here, so it's a great feeling. I am looking forward to complete my 3rd stage of training. https://t.co/Qp2W05nnPF pic.twitter.com/24FUvwsK9m — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

Earlier, news agency PTI reporting sources said: "Shivangi will graduate to become the First female Pilot of Indian Navy. She hails from Muzzafarpur, Bihar and completed her schooling from DAV Public school, Muzzafarpur," the source told PTI. She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year.

The Navy's Aviation branch has had women officers operating as air traffic control officers and as 'observers' in the aircraft who are responsible for communication and weapons, the source said. Shivangi, who had been undergoing training at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, will get authorisation on December 2 to fly dornier aircrafts. The Navy with the induction of Shivangi will have its first woman pilot trained by Navy to make first cockpit entry on December 2, the source said without elaborating.

