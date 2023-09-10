Subasa Mohanta Meets Spouses Of G20 Leaders On Millet Farming, ‘Will Make Odisha Famous'

The brand ambassador of the Odisha Millets Mission (OMM) Subasa Mohanata after meeting the spouses of the G20 delegates stated the people of Mayurbhanj stated they will also engage in millet farming, after watching her on Television. She further added that they were happy to see her on Television. Notably more than 20 women farmers including the OMM ambassador, from remote villages of India shared their experiences and wisdom about millet farming with the spouses of G20 leaders during their visit to the Indian Agriculture Research Institute.

On meeting with G20 delegates' spouses, Subhasha Mahanta who is associated with Odisha Millet Mission and is Millet Brand Ambassador of Odisha said, "I was happy to meet the guests of G 20...I met the President, Prime Minister and CM Naveen Patnaik. The people of Mayurbhanj were happy when they saw me on TV. They are saying that we too will do the same and cooperate in the cultivation of Millets. This will help in making the name of Mayurbhanj and Odisha famous."

Raimati Ghiuria and Subasa Mohanta, our women farmer champions from Odisha, honored for their remarkable contributions. First Ladies and Spouses explore India's agricultural prowess and millet innovation. 🌾🍽️ @CMO_Odisha… pic.twitter.com/NVpyuGlCAo — Odisha Millets Mission (@MilletsOdisha) September 10, 2023

Subasa Mohanta, Odisha’s millet brand ambassador - A backgrounder

The 50-year-old farmer Subasa Mohanta before turning to millet farming was doing a combination of jobs including working on the farmland, at construction sites, to carting stones. However, a small bag of seeds transformed her life. Her journey with millets started in 2018 when her nephew introduced her to this resilient crop by gifting her a mere 250 grams of millet seeds. Previously she was engaged in growing other vegetables.

Over the past three years, her story of success with the resilient millet crop has also led to the growth of millet farming in the state of Odisha. Also known as Mandia Maa (Finger Millet Mother) She was made the brand ambassador of the Odisha Millet Mission (OMM) of the Mayurbhanj district. Subasa Mohanta also got the opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference in New Delhi.

The OMM farmer interacted with the Prime Minister on seed conservation and natural farming at the conference, which aims at the promotion and awareness of millet. The Prime Minister appreciated her efforts and received millet handicrafts from her.

Raimati Ghuiria, her spiritual compatriot from Koraput’s tribal pockets, made it her mission to conserve 70+ varieties of traditional millets growing in Odisha and is now relied upon by the state government for authentic millet landraces.