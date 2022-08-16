Subedar Major Upadhyay Recalls 'challenging' Op Meghdoot; Pays Tribute To Siachen Martyr

As the family of the Siachen martyr prepares to bid a final adieu to Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar, his relatives, army veterans, and colleagues from the 19 Kumaon regiment gathered at his residence in Haldwani today. The jawan's mortal remains could not reach his home in Uttarakhand due to harsh weather conditions in Leh and the last rites have been delayed, sources said.

On Tuesday, Republic visited the residence of Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar and spoke to Subedar Major Badri Datt Upadhyay, who was a colleague of the fallen soldier in Operation Meghdoot.

Recalling the events of May 29, 1984, Subedar Major Badri Datt said, "Operation Meghdoot was a challenging one. We were moving on foot from Srinagar to Siachen. When we got there, we realised that glacier-one had already been seized by the enemy troops and our battalion was tasked with recapturing the hills."

He further shared that the Bahadur company of the 19 Kumaon regiment was deployed for the task of recapturing the Siachen glacier. As the operation proceeded, one post was captured by Captain (now Lt Gen) Bhuiyan, while another was captured by Naik Subhedar Mohan Singh. However, his team required re-enforcement for which one team was constituted by the Bahadur company.

"This team comprised 16 jawans including Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar. The distance was 2-3 km but the harsh weather condition made it impossible to cover it within one day. Therefore, the team camped for the night but was unfortunately caught in an avalanche. Our battalion system gave an indication that the team had gone missing," Subedar Major Badri Datt said.

He recalled that the Army headquarters launched search operations for days to find traces of the soldiers. The first body that was recovered was that of Naik Subhedar Mohan Singh.

Remains of jawan who went missing 38 years ago found in Siachen

As many as 38 years after the tragic incident, the skeletal remains of Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar were found in an old bunker in the Siachen at over 16,000 feet. A disc with the army number was also found that helped in identifying Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar.

On Monday, August 15, the Indian Army paid tributes to the martyred soldier in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Siachen Brigade Headquarters in Partapur.