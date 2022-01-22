Subhas Bose's Grandnephew Hails Centre's Move On Statue; 'Next Is Focus On His Ideology'

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to install a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate to honour his contribution to the Independence movement, Chandra Kumar Bose, Grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, told Republic Media Network that he welcomes the move.

CK Bose told Republic Media Network, "We welcome the move taken by the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi to install the liberator of India statue at India Gate."

He then congratulated the war veterans and the entire population of India who feel honoured by the Centre's move.

Chandra Kumar Bose said, "I think this will pave the way for Netaji's ideology being implemented across the country. He was the only leader who could unit communities as 'Bharatiyas'. This ideology is extremely important in present-day India."

Chandra Kumar Bose mentioned, "The relevance of Netaji needs to be understood and Modi govt has taken a positive step in that direction. And I think the next step of the Modi-led government will be to implement Netaji's ideology."

CK Bose stated that the Centre's move is not about rewriting history but correcting the distortions of history. Stating that Netaji is much above politics, he said, "If you want to respect Netaji Bose, then one must rise above politics."

PM Modi announces installation of Subhas Chandra Bose statue at India Gate

Ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Twitter, "At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him."

Stating that he will unveil the hologram statue of Bose on January 23, PM Modi further wrote, "Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary."

Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/jsxFJwEkSJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

