In a major development, PM Narendra Modi on Friday, announced that a grand statue of Freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at the India Gate, commemorating him on his 125th birth anniversary. He stated that till the granite statue is completed, a 'hologram' of Bose will be displayed there. PM Modi will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January - marking Netaji's birth anniversary.

Netaji's statue to be installed at India Gate

At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him. pic.twitter.com/dafCbxFclK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

This move comes amid the furore over rejecting Bengal's Republic Day tableau which had featured Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that Netaji's idol has already been placed for the Republic Day Parade in the Centre's tableaux. Banerjee had written to PM Modi asking him to reconsider Bengal's exclusion and to 'include the tableau of freedom fighters from West Bengal in the parade".

Netaji's year-long celebration

Previously in January 2021, Government of India announced that Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year will be observed as Parakram Diwas. It has already renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", has arranged a program at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, released a memorial postal stamp. The Centre also formed a high-level committee headed by Modi and comprising of ministers, experts, historians, authors, family members of Netaji and INA associates to commemorate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary. It said that the move was to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'.

Meanwhile, the Mamata government announced that a committee is formed for year-long celebrations dedicated to Netaji - similar to the Centre. It also organised a 'Padyatra' for Netaji, proposed to build an INA Monument at Rajarhat and proposed to form a National Cadet Corps (NCC) like organisation in state-run schools and colleges and name it 'Jai Hind Bahini'. All these moves were done ahead of Bengal polls in April-May, where the Trinamool Congress emerged victorious.

BJP & Netaji

In 2015, the Modi government declassified 33 files relating to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, with digital copies of 100 files being released by PM Narendra Modi in January 2016. In 2018, PM Modi visited Andaman and Nicobar Islands and joined the programme to mark 75th anniversary of hoisting Tricolour by Netaji Bose - renaming Ross Island as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Neil Island as Shaheed Dweep and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep. Recently, in January 2019, a Netaji museum was inaugurated by PM Modi at Red Fort, New Delhi. The Modi government had also inculcated 4 INA veterans in its Republic Day parade in 2019- marking a first.