Subhas Chandra Bose's Daughter Anita Bose Pfaff Welcomes Move To Erect Netaji Statue

The daughter of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Anita Bose Pfaff, on Friday, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's major announcement about installing a statue of the iconic freedom fighter at India Gate, New Delhi as 'a nice gesture'. She further hoped that the gesture will put to rest the controversy over the rejection of West Bengal's tableau for the Republic Day parade, which had featured Netaji Bose.

Welcoming the decision by saying that it is 'better late than never', Netaji's daughter admitted that the announcement took her by surprise.

"I am very happy about the decision. It is a very good location. I am certainly glad that his statue would be put up at such a prominent place. What surprises me is it came all of a sudden now. One might have prepared a bit earlier, but better late than never, I must say. I hope that the controversy about the tableau can also be put to rest in a satisfactory manner," Anita Bose Pfaff told PTI over the telephone from Germany, where she lives.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday announced that a grand statue of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at the India Gate, commemorating him on his 125th birth anniversary. PM Modi stated that till the granite statue is completed, a 'hologram' of Netaji will be displayed there. PM Modi will unveil the hologram on January 23 - marking Netaji's birth anniversary.

At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him. pic.twitter.com/dafCbxFclK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

It should be mentioned here that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that Netaji's idol has already been placed for the Republic Day Parade in the Centre's tableaux. Banerjee had written to PM Modi asking him to reconsider Bengal's exclusion and to "include the tableau of freedom fighters from West Bengal in the parade."

Parakram Diwas: Commemorating Netaji's contributions

Previously in January 2021, the Government of India had announced that Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary - on January 23 - will be observed as Parakram Diwas every year. Additionally, to honour the freedom fighter, the Centre has renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", arranged a programme at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, and released a memorial postal stamp.

The Centre also formed a high-level committee headed by PM Modi and comprising of ministers, experts, historians, authors, family members of Netaji and INA associates to commemorate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary. The Centre informed that the move was to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to "act with fortitude in the face of adversity."

(Image: PTI/@narendramodi/Twitter)