Subhas Chandra Bose's Grandnephew Requests PM Modi To Create 'mobile Netaji Museum'

With a motive to make people of India aware of the contributions of the Indian National Army (INA), Chandra Kumar Bose, Grandnephew of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has solicited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reshape four rail coaches into transportable museums holding photographs and learnings concerned with the INA and its founder, Netaji.

A saffron party leader, Chandra Kumar Bose on Sunday stated that he had recently written a letter to PM Modi, who is in charge of the council managing Netaji's 125th birth anniversary celebrations.

Proposals to PM, Railway Minister sent

A descendant of the Bose family, the politico said that he had sent the proposal for the same to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in August.

Pointing out that several compartments of a train were turned into a museum during the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji, Bose said, "I hope there will be a similar initiative by the government to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of another towering personality like Netaji."

Visitors to write essays and win year's family pass in railways

"The initiative will enable students living near railway stations, where the proposed mobile museum will be kept, to know in detail about the iconic freedom fighter, his ideology, and sacrifice, besides the INA," Bose said.

The BJP leader also noted that visitors including students and youths visiting the mobile museum will be asked to write essays concerned with the INA founder, Subhas Chandra Bose.

"The essays will be submitted in a designated box at the local station, and the top two or three essays in each route or area will be awarded a year's family pass to any part of India by the Indian Railways," Bose maintained.

The politico also said that the first coach will be presenting a thirty-minute audio-visual show on Netaji's life in several languages. Bose also proposed that the coaches be utilised as interactive classrooms for students to come up with questions and answers.

"The second coach will include photographs, items used by Netaji, as well as maps and models documenting his escape," Bose said.

The leader claimed that the third coach would represent how the Indian Railways assisted rebellious freedom fighters in moving across the country to declare the message of freedom among the masses.

Bose maintained that the mobile museum is scheduled to launch in October and will depart from Cuttack, which is also the birthplace of Subhas Chandra Bose.

"The cycle can be completed by reaching all states by January 23, 2022. This can also be a train for unification, as Netaji stood for unity," Chandra Kumar Bose said.



(Image: Chandra Kumar Bose Twitter, PTI)