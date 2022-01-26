On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and congratulated all the panel members over hologram statue of India's iconic freedom fighter at India Gate. Chandra Kumar Bose expressed happiness over the fact that finally a great tribute was conferred to Netaji who fought for India's freedom. PM Modi, on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, had unveiled the hologram statue.

Subhas Chandra Bose's grand nephew's remark on the hologram statue:

"Jai Hind and greetings to everyone, it is a great day it is a new republic day, a canopy which was kept waited since 1968 is, a canopy that housed a British empire, which finally has been removed and the person who fought for India's freedom his statue will be placed on India Gate. Finally, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose arrived in Delhi his slogan Chalo Delhi is finally being realised. I congratulate everyone fighting for the cause of a tribute to Netaji would be through a statue, the liberator of India's statue would be at the Rajpath facing the India Gate," added Chandra Kumar Bose.

Listen to the remarks here:

#ProudToBeIndian | It is a great day, it is a new Republic Day where we see the statue of the liberator of India adorns and looks towards the India Gate. Netaji wanted a united India: @Chandrakbose - Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew



Watch here - https://t.co/aPPzyh3Ybj pic.twitter.com/Yc8XU0pVF0 — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2022

PM Modi unveils grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on his 125th birth anniversary on January 23. He also conferred the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "It was unfortunate that after independence, along with the culture of the country, work was done to erase the contribution of many great personalities. India's freedom struggle involved the penance of lakhs of countrymen, but efforts were made to limit their history as well."

It is important to mention that till the time the grand statue is constructed, the 28-feet tall 3D 'hologram' of Bose will be displayed there. The 25-feet high granite statue would be installed at the canopy adjoining India Gate where till 1968 a figure of Imperial Monarch King George V had once stood.