Subhas Chandra Bose's Kin Slams 'unnecessary' Row As TMC Protests Over Missing Hologram

A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs staged a protest beneath the historic canopy at India Gate, questioning why Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was 'kept in dark', Netaji's grandnephew Chandra K Bose said that if a foundation stone would have been laid instead of a hologram, the controversy would have rested. He also mentioned that both the opposition and the Centre should celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary together rather than creating 'unnecessary political controversy.'

Chandra K Bose was quoted by ANI as saying, "Opposition and Government should jointly celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary but unnecessary political controversy is being raised. If a foundation stone would have been laid at the place of (a) hologram, I think (the) controversy would have rested."

Earlier in the day, Bose had tweeted:

Why couldn't laying of a Foundation Stone be done at India Gate-stating that #Netaji's Statue would be unveiled here on a specific date? Unnecessary controversy created over the vanishing #Hologram statue! Why couldn't the High Level Central Committee meet to take suggestions? pic.twitter.com/THDY0hsr3D — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) February 4, 2022

TMC protests over Netaji Bose's missing hologram

On Thursday, February 3, the TMC had protested under the canopy at India Gate, questioning why Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was 'kept in dark'. The 28-feet tall 3D 'hologram' which is projected underneath the canopy, till the granite statue replaces it, was missing on February 3. Over the last few days, the hologram projection is being switched off due to high-speed wind observed in the national capital.

Government officials had last switched off the projection on January 28-29 due to the same reasons. The wind had reportedly knocked down the equipment projecting the hologram in the canopy, which was fixed; however, the next day the stand toppled off once again due to the wind speed. TMC MPs reached the spot to stage a protest with posters reading 'Don't Blackout Netaji', 'Let there be Light' and 'Why has Netaji been kept in the Dark?'

However, top sources in the Ministry of Culture told ANI, "No question of any politics. The Netaji hologram was switched off because of extreme weather conditions as per standard international practice. It was switched on at midnight yesterday."

On January 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the iconic 'hologram' statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, calling it a historic day for India. Recalling Netaji's vision for India, PM Modi stated that the citizens had the goal of building a 'new India' before the hundredth year of independence.