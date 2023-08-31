Submarine Hunting Exercise: All About P8I Aircraft Used By India, US

The Indian and US Navy conducted a week-long anti-submarine warfare exercise in the Indian Ocean at Naval base INS Rajali near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The US Navy was represented by the Tridents of Patrol Squadron 26, whereas the Indian Navy was represented by the Albatross of the Indian Naval Squadron operating the P8I reconnaissance and anti-submarine aircraft, the US Navy uses the P8 version of the aircraft.



The two squadrons participated in flying and non-flying activities. It included discussions on operational planning, maintenance training and logistics support. Apart from this both the navies also performed coordinated flying activities with Indian Navy surface ships.

About the P8I anti-submarine aircraft of the Indian Navy

The Indian Navy has purchased its P8I anti-submarine aircraft from the US defence company Boeing. This remains Boeing’s most advanced and demanded aircraft around the world. The aircraft is designed for long-range, anti-submarine warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.



The P8I delivers the highest level of quality, reliability and operability. It has state-of-the-art sensors, proven weapon systems and a globally recognized platform. The P8I is a true multi-mission platform. The aircraft plays a crucial role in being the eyes of the Indian Navy and carries out critical maritime operations, providing India’s maritime warriors with a significant edge in the strategically significant Indian Ocean. The Indian Navy’s P8I has surpassed 29,000 flight hours, since their induction in the year 2013. The Indian Navy currently has 12 P8I aircraft.



The P8I aircraft is not just responsible for coastal patrolling but is also used for critical search and rescue ops, anti-piracy, submarine hunting and assisting other arms of the military. The aircraft is equipped with two CFM-567 engines providing them 27,300 pounds thrust each.



The length of the aircraft is 39.47 meters, it has a wingspan of 37.64 metres and a height of 12.83 metres. Its speed is recorded at 490 knots or 789 Km/Hr, It has a range of more than 1200 nautical miles with 4 hours on station. It can carry a total of 9 crew members.



This aircraft also has different variants. These variants, the P8A Poseidon are not only used by the US but also by navies around the world allies and friends of the US. The P8I Neptune is an export variant for the Indian Navy with a CAE Inc AN/ASQ-508A Magnetic Anomaly Detector and a Griffon corporation Telephonics APS 143C(V) AFT multi-mode radar added.