Submit To Process Of Law: Punjab DGP As Fugitive Amritpal Singh Still On Run

Those wanted by the law should submit to the process of law and designs of mischievous elements, who have the support of Pakistan's ISI, will not be allowed to succeed, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said Monday as radical preacher Amritpal Singh continues to be on the run.

Yadav visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar Monday.

Speaking to reporters there, he said police will nab whosoever is wanted by the law and it is better that such people submit to the law.

Amid reports that Amritpal might have taken shelter at a religious place, the director general of police said religious places should not be used for personal reasons. "Religious places should not be misused," he noted.

The Punjab police chief further said that hard-earned peace in the state would not be allowed to be disturbed.

"Mischievous elements, who have the support of foreign forces and Pakistan's ISI, trying to disturb peace in Punjab will not be allowed to succeed," Yadav said, adding the "situation in Punjab is quite normal".

"I want to tell our Punjabi brothers living in the US and Canada that there is absolute peace in Punjab. There is a rule of law. You can come and see for yourselves. You speak to your relatives here. If you have any wrong perceptions about Punjab, then they should clear it," he said.

Apparently referring to Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal who has been hoodwinking the police since March 18 when a crackdown was launched against him and his aides, Yadav said, "Whosoever is needed by the law, should submit to the process of law and everybody has a legal right and there is a legal process." The police chief also appealed to people not to fall prey to rumours. "We will maintain peace in Punjab. We will deal with mischievous elements sternly," he said.

Asked to comment on reports that Amritpal may surrender, the DGP said, "Whoever is wanted by the law, we will catch them. It is better that such people submit to the law." Amritpal Singh escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Later, in a tweet, the DGP said he reviewed the security arrangements for the Baisakhi festival.

"Today, I paid obeisance at Shri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar and prayed for peace and harmony in the state. Reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming Baisakhi celebrations. Punjab Police will keep Punjab safe and secure," the DGP tweeted.