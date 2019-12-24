Cong Leader Subodh Sahay Says,' Could See The Reflection Of BJP’s Actions In Elections'

Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay while commenting on the Jharkhand elections stated that all the policies that the BJP's government had introduced all these years did not reach the people of the state. Subodh said that businesses are closing down and there is no employment, people are also dying of hunger but the government ignored the UPA government's food scheme. Sahay said that all these things together went against the BJP in the elections. Congress leader also added that many Union Ministers and Prime Minister came along to conduct rallies and give speeches but no one touched the main problems of the people.