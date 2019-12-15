Subramanian Swamy Calls Congress 'desperate' For Involving Pak Media In Overseas Protest

Speaking to Republic TV, senior BJP leader Dr. Subramanian Swamy reacted to the alleged Pakistan links to the Oversees Congress protest in London stating that 'he is not surprised' as Congress is 'so desperate.' The Overseas Congress' protest against the Modi government in London was a no show however it was widely covered by the Pakistani media. The videos accessed by Republic Media showed the few people who had turned up holding Pakistani media mics.

"They are shopping around the world looking for which country can support them. This has happened in the US in front of the Congressional Committee. They have been distorting history textbooks. In Britain, they had been working with the labor party but the labor party lost. Sam Pitroda who is on bail in the National Herald Case is protesting in the US using his bail for anti-Indian activities," said Dr Swamy.

Subramanian Swamy stated how most of the chaos that was happening in India today was at the instigation of Congress using foreign sources for media and publicity, "In fact, I would not be surprised if some of these sources are being paid from abroad and worst of all involvement of Pakistan. Like the Assam agitation, which is uncalled for because CAA has nothing to do with Bengalis in Assam and that possibility would have come during NRC, yet they went on a rampage," he says.

Oversees Congress Protest

The Indian National Congress had appealed people to gather outside the Indian High Commission in London to protest against the current government. The gathering was a part of a series of protests that the Congress Party had planned for raising awareness against the performance of the Bhartiya Janta Party government. The party had launched a social media campaign for the protest, but could not gather the support of the Indian community living in the United Kingdom. Dubbed as 'Bharat Bachao' (Save India) this event was to highlight what the Congress Party called the 'crisis and rise in unemployment in India'.

Slamming this Subramanian Swamy said, "We must recognize Congress party as an anti-national party. It should be brought to the notice of the election commission to decide whether the Congress party should be deregistered or not."

