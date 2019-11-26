Subramanian Swamy Calls For Nationalisation Of Lands At Kashi And Mathura

Former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy has called for the nationalisation of the land of the disputed sites of Gyaanvapi in Kashi and Krishna Janmastaan in Mathura. He made the statement keeping Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict in mind.

Swamy's pitch

Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Swamy said, "Today we are not in the mood to stoke fires, but I can say after Ayodhya, Kashi and Krishna Janmbhoomi, you don't have a court case, just nationalize lands. Masjid is a place to read Namaz and it can be read anywhere. Of 14 Jyotirlings, I have faith and have learnt that one is in Kashi and government for a public purpose can take over. 300 A is a powerful tool. Directive principles may not be enforceable as fundamental rights but the government can be forced to implement them."

Swamy also spoke about invoking Article 300 A in order to use land for national purposes. He said, "I wanted the government of India to implement Article 300 A. According to this, land can be used for a national purpose. Narsimha Rao nationalised the entire 67 acres of Ram temple in Ayodhya, and this made the case easy for us."

On Tuesday evening, at the Republic summit in New Delhi, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also spoke on Ayodhya case and the judgement. Sri Ravi Shankar stated while the mediation process in the Ayodhya matter could be challenged, the Supreme Court judgment could not be challenged. He noted that the SC judgment was the best thing to happen. He said, "Mediation will work when there is an uncertainty of winning by any one party. Both parties know that there are chances to fail. But when even a couple of parties think they are going to win, they will not be open to mediation. And it has helped in a way that it brought people together, it made them understand. Then those who never met and sat with each other started sitting with each other. Anyway, the final word is with the Supreme Court.” He added, “Look, you can always challenge the mediation process, but when the judgment comes, it cannot be challenged. The judgment that has come is the best thing. This puts an end to the whole issue.”

