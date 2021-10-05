Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to denounce the Taliban for 'brutalizing women in Afghanistan'. In a tweet, Swamy also urged the Prime Minister to take the matter to BRICS countries and 'pass a resolution against the Taliban'. BRICS is the acronym coined to associate five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

"If BRICS does not agree then walk out from BRICS." tweets Subramanian Swamy to PM Modi against Taliban Government in Afghanistan.

I call upon Prime Minister Modi to make a strong public statement denouncing the Taliban for brutalizing women in Afghanistan. Get the BRICS to pass a resolution against the Taliban. If BRICS does not agree then walk out from BRICS. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 5, 2021

Taliban's brutality against women in Afghanistan

Before capturing Kabul, there were reports of Taliban terrorists shooting a young girl for not wearing a veil. She was driven to the Balkh district center in Afghanistan when she was dragged from her car by Taliban gunmen, Afghanistan Times reported. However, Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, has denied these claims. Later when Taliban announced its Government in Afghanistan, it laid down 33 names who will be holding various portfolios while breaking the promise of including women in the legislative & governing processes as it unveiled a 33-member team comprising of just men.

According to a report in TOLOnews, women in Afghanistan had sought the right to return to government jobs however the Taliban had prevented them from doing so. As per the data from the Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), over 5,000 women work in Afghanistan's military sector. The Taliban government's new higher education minister had informed that women in Afghanistan can continue to study at the universities, including at the postgraduate level, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress will be required.

Earlier, in September the insurgent group was also seen opening fire on women protesting against Pakistan in Kabul. In fact, on August 17, several women had gathered in Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan area demanding equal rights and participation in government, politics, and economy. Afghan Journalist Beheshta Arghand was quoted by global media saying that the Taliban did not consider women as human. "When a group of people don’t accept you as a human, they have some picture in their mind of you, it’s very difficult," Beheshta had said.