Last Updated:

'If BRICS does not agree...': Subramanian Swamy Calls On PM Modi To Denounce Taliban For 'brutalizing Afghanistan Women'

Subramanian Swamy has also asked PM Modi to take the issue at BRICS and if the members do not agree to denounce the Taliban then to leave the organization.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Subramanian Swamy, Taliban, PM Modi

Image: PTI/AP


Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to denounce the Taliban for 'brutalizing women in Afghanistan'. In a tweet, Swamy also urged the Prime Minister to take the matter to BRICS countries and 'pass a resolution against the Taliban'. BRICS is the acronym coined to associate five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. 

"If BRICS does not agree then walk out from BRICS." tweets Subramanian Swamy to PM Modi against Taliban Government in Afghanistan. 

Taliban's brutality against women in Afghanistan

Before capturing Kabul, there were reports of Taliban terrorists shooting a young girl for not wearing a veil. She was driven to the Balkh district center in Afghanistan when she was dragged from her car by Taliban gunmen, Afghanistan Times reported. However, Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, has denied these claims. Later when Taliban announced its Government in Afghanistan, it laid down 33 names who will be holding various portfolios while breaking the promise of including women in the legislative & governing processes as it unveiled a 33-member team comprising of just men.

READ | Taliban to not acknowledge high school diplomas between 2000-2020 in Afghanistan

According to a report in TOLOnews, women in Afghanistan had sought the right to return to government jobs however the Taliban had prevented them from doing so. As per the data from the Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), over 5,000 women work in Afghanistan's military sector. The Taliban government's new higher education minister had informed that women in Afghanistan can continue to study at the universities, including at the postgraduate level, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress will be required. 

READ | Taliban appointments add to all-male Afghan government team

Earlier, in September the insurgent group was also seen opening fire on women protesting against Pakistan in Kabul. In fact, on August 17, several women had gathered in Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan area demanding equal rights and participation in government, politics, and economy. Afghan Journalist Beheshta Arghand was quoted by global media saying that the Taliban did not consider women as human. "When a group of people don’t accept you as a human, they have some picture in their mind of you, it’s very difficult," Beheshta had said.

READ | Taliban-style security welcomed by some, feared by others
READ | Taliban reveals 40% of historical sites in Afghanistan's Herat region require restoration
READ | Taliban fails to pay electricity bills, Kabul to face blackout, warns ex-power official
Tags: Subramanian Swamy, PM Modi, Taliban
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND