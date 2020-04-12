Subramanian Swamy Joins Instagram, Answers Whether He Or His Team Manage His Social Media

Veteran BJP leader Dr. Subramanian Swamy become the latest political figure to join Instagram, as he promoted his show Words of Wisdom in his first few posts on the social media platform. Swamy, who is known for his vociferous and clamorous nature, invited his followers to tune in to the talk show organized by his association - Virat Hindustan Sangam at 8 pm every day on YouTube. Subramanian Swamy is the national president of the VHS.

Swamy joins Insta, promotes new talk show

Dr Subramanian Swamy has somewhat of a cult following on Twitter, not only in terms of the engagement he gets for his range of opinion, but also for the veritable 'vocabulary' he has created, not all of which may be reproduced here. He routinely uses nick-names to refer to certain people who are well-known in political circles, and also gives updates on various corruption cases that he is pursuing.

Who handles Dr Swamy's Social Media

Dr Swamy was asked on Twitter about whether he or his team manages his Instagram account, to which he replied that it was his trusted colleagues who manage Instagram, while he handles his Twitter on his own.

Sir, do you use fb & Instagram first hand?



Or someone else takes care of it? — Sagar (@sagarbm22) April 11, 2020

My trusted colleagues. But they keep me posted. Only on Twitter I do it myself — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 11, 2020

He has also said that he soon intends to tweet in Hindi.

I hope soon to also tweet in Hindi. This is a popular demand. And hopefully in Sanskritized Hindi — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 1, 2020

Of course it will continue in English too.. English is not going away unless the USA loses its premier global position. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 2, 2020

