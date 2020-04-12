The Debate
Subramanian Swamy Joins Instagram, Answers Whether He Or His Team Manage His Social Media

General News

Veteran BJP leader Dr. Subramanian Swamy become the latest political figure to join Instagram, as he promoted his show Words of Wisdom in his first few posts

Swamy

Veteran BJP leader Dr. Subramanian Swamy become the latest political figure to join Instagram, as he promoted his show Words of Wisdom in his first few posts on the social media platform. Swamy, who is known for his vociferous and clamorous nature, invited his followers to tune in to the talk show organized by his association - Virat Hindustan Sangam at 8 pm every day on YouTube. Subramanian Swamy is the national president of the VHS. 

READ | Telangana CM KCR Decides To Promote All School Students Till Class IX Amid Covid Outbreak

A post shared by Subramanian Swamy (@drswamy39) on

READ | Meghalaya MLAs To Donate 10 Pc Of Salary To CM's Relief Fund For A Year

Dr Subramanian Swamy has somewhat of a cult following on Twitter, not only in terms of the engagement he gets for his range of opinion, but also for the veritable 'vocabulary' he has created, not all of which may be reproduced here. He routinely uses nick-names to refer to certain people who are well-known in political circles, and also gives updates on various corruption cases that he is pursuing.

READ | Two Arrested In Mangaluru For Obstructing ASHA Worker From Performing Official Duties

Who handles Dr Swamy's Social Media

Dr Swamy was asked on Twitter about whether he or his team manages his Instagram account, to which he replied that it was his trusted colleagues who manage Instagram, while he handles his Twitter on his own.

He has also said that he soon intends to tweet in Hindi.

READ |  Odisha To Have 2 New COVID-19 Hospitals With Total Capacity Of 300 Beds

