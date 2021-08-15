Subramanian Swamy Makes Big Statement As Taliban Overruns Afghanistan; Cites India's Duty

After the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan, there has emerged a newfound risk for India at the international front, claims Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the veteran MP drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that now is the time to 'get serious' about the 'governance for battle'.

Subramanian Swamy highlighted that the Taliban, which was mentored by Pakistan in the tussle with the Afghan government is now at a 'striking distance', and will be provoked by China. The BJP leader, highlighting that the United States is only 'good at supplying weapons' urged the PM Modi-led Central government to get done, what he referred to as 'Bharat Mata's destined duty'.

Taliban completed its takeover. Time for Modi to get serious about governance for battle. Pakistan mentored Taliban is now within striking distance. China will urge them on and US is good only for supplying weapons. Let us get Bharat Mata's destined duty for

us done. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 15, 2021

Afghan govt surrenders to Taliban, peaceful transfer of power underway

After a stunning 2-week capitulation, the Afghan government on Sunday finally surrendered to the Taliban forces which breached capital Kabul. Following talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators later in the day, local media reported that President Ashraf Ghani is to tender his resignation, and an interim government led by the Taliban has been announced. The new Afghanistan government will reportedly be led by top Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Terms of a transfer-of-power are being worked out, while local media also adds that Ashraf Ghani has fled the capital.

The development came after the fall of Mazar-e-Sharif - a heavily defended city late on Saturday and the fall of Jalalabad on Sunday morning. With control over Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad, the Taliban confined the Ashraf Ghani-led government to the center and east, and given this major leverage, the nation failed to protect its capital. The militant group took over all border posts leading to Kabul, leaving only Kabul airport as the remaining exit from the war-torn nation. The Taliban then issued a statement saying that they have no plans to take the Afghan capital by force, following which the Afghan government, via its interim interior minister said that there would be no fighting and that a peaceful transfer of power was being worked out, confirming that the government had surrendered.