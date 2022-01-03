Subramanian Swamy Moves Delhi HC Seeking Quashing Of Air India Disinvestment Process

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has moved Delhi High Court seeking to quash the Air India Disinvestment process. The Rajya Sabha MP has also sought directions from HC to set aside and stop any action or decision or grant of any further approvals or permits or permissions, etc by the "respondent authorities with respect to the present Air India Disinvestment process."

The matter will be heard on Tuesday by a division bench of Justice Jyoti Singh and Justice DN Patel. Through Advocate lawyer Satya Sabarwal, the petitioner Subramanian Swamy also sought directions to CBI to probe the role and functioning of the respondent authorities and give a detailed report in the Air India Disinvestment process to court.

In October 2021, Tata Sons had won the bid for acquiring Air India for Rs 18,000 crore. Tata Sons, which originally launched Air India in 1932, bid for the national carrier under its fully-owned subsidiary Talance Pvt Ltd for Rs 18,000 crore.

Tata Sons were up against Spicejet chairman Ajay Singh-led consortium who had bid for Rs 15,100 crore. As of August 31, Air India's total debt stands at Rs 61,562 crore. According to the DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the debt of the airline taken over by Tata Sons is Rs 15,000 while the remaining debt will go to Air India Asset Holding Limited.

Under the divestment terms, Tata Sons will retain Rs 15,300 crore of debt and pat Rs 2,700 crore to the Centre of the total Rs 18,000 price.

CCI approves acquisition of a shareholding in Air India by Tata Sons

In December, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the acquisition of a shareholding in Air India (AI), AI Express, AI SATS Airport Services Private Limited by Talace Private limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.

As per CCI's official statement, the proposed combination envisages the acquisition of 100% equity share capital of Air India and Air India Express Limited and 50% equity share capital of Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd by Talace Private Limited.

(With ANI inputs)