Subramanian Swamy On Owaisi's Call To Continue Protests; Says 'move Them To Tughlakabad'

Responding to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's comments of fear-mongering and provoking anti-CAA protests in the country, veteran BJP leader Subramanian Swamy lashed out at the leader saying what he is doing is "clearly against the law." Addressing a rally in Andhra Pradesh, Owaisi claimed that anit-CAA protests must be propelled to go on for at least 3 more months since stopping now would lead to India becoming a "Hindu Rashtra." Swamy slammed Owaisi for trying to "market the demonstrations."

"He is entitled to continue his demonstration as long as he does not break the law. If you go on blocking people, their access to travel to their destination, then the government would have to use force to put them in some place like Tughlakabad where there is plenty of open space. There they can sit there and do their bhajans or namaz or whatever they want to do," said Subramanian Swamy.

'Lift them to Tughlakabad'

Swamy stated that while we could not "block anyone" from going on an agitation, what Owaisi was doing was clearly against the law. "He is wanting to create disaffection against the Government, raging fears against what is not possible in the constitution. The government must take strict action against them and lift them to Tughlakabad."

Swamy takes a dig at AIMIM

A few days ago, the senior BJP leader had launched an attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musilmeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, stating that the name of his party was not "secular." He has said that though Owaisi talks about secularism, his party's name is "communal and non-secular." "Owaisi speaks so much and so often about secularism. But the name of his party is so communal and non-secular. He should name it as Hindustan Lok Manch or like that. Why has the EC not given him a Notice on that?" read Swamy's tweet.

