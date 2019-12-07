Dr. Subramanian Swamy Slams Rahul Gandhi Over "Rape Capital" Comment

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday, December 7, lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "Rape capital" comment. Swamy said, "What is his definition of rape capital? The number of rapes that take place in India is more than anywhere else in the world? Has he made any such measure? You would be shocked to find that even today, although I am happy that our media is projecting it and creating an atmosphere where people are being forced to take action. But, India is far below all these Western European countries and America as far as the number of rapes that take place." Rahul Gandhi on Saturday labelled India as the "rape capital of the world."

He further said, "We have to take measures that become a punitive kind which people will resist thinking of the consequences being so severe. And that could mean a variety of things which will disable people from being able to rape again."

Swamy slams Gandhi

"First of all, with Rahul Gandhi, to say that India is the rape capital of the world, you are demeaning the country. If there was some factual basis, I can understand. But he has no factual basis. Second, supposing I pick up the case of December 5, 2006 incident in Amethi, will Mr Rahul Gandhi be able to tell us what happened there really? I think this issue, where these people pontificate is very sad. It is not about if India was a rape capital during Narendra Modi's period or their period. I can give you more instances. And I can name names," he said.

The BJP leader also took to Twitter and slammed Rahul Gandhi by calling him "Buddhu".

Read: Hyderabad encounter: Two pleas filed in Supreme Court demanding probe on officers involved

If as Buddhu says India is the “Rape Capital” of the world then what is Amethi as of Dec 5, 2006? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 7, 2019

Read: Unnao Coverup? Prime accused contradicts police, says 'arrested outside village'

Rahul Gandhi's controversial statement

In an attempt to decry PM Modi for the offences against women in the country, Rahul Gandhi labelled India as the 'rape capital' of the world. Addressing a public rally in Kerala's Wayanad, the senior Congress said that the global nations are questioning India's ability to protect women. The statement comes amid an unfortunate upward trend in crimes against women.

Read: Congress' Eknath Gaikwad organises candlelight march on Ambedkar's 63rd death anniversary

Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi

The Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the increase in crimes against women while addressing a rally in Sulthan Bathery, Kerala. Listing the increasing violence against Dalits, minorities, and women, he said it was because PM Modi believes in violence. His comment comes a day after the Unnao rape victim passed away, succumbing to burn injuries.

Read: Rahul Gandhi blames PM for rise in crime against women, says 'Modi believes in violence'