Subramanian Swamy On Herald Case: They Are Running Like 'headless Chicken' To Delay Case

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, BJP MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Sunday recited the series of events that took place inside the Delhi Court in his National Herald case hearing. On Saturday the court asked Swamy to bring two documents relating to the complaint filed with the Ministry of Urban Development and Income Tax Department in connection with the National Herald case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vishal Pahuja deferred the cross-examination of the BJP leader to March 21.

Speaking to Republic TV, Swamy said, "My case is very simple, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Motilal Vora, and three others formed a company Young India and grabbed 5000 crore property of Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The cross-examination went into irrelevant question that whether Gandhis had personal gains from the case. and I replied that I'm not concerned with that. I am concerned with the grabbing of the property by a maneuver which they paid only 50 lakhs that they gained on loan from a dubious Kolkata based company which is a separate money-laundering investigation on."

"Suddenly they said you have claimed this on Income tax investigation through a letter, so where is that letter? I had promised to file the letter if anybody asked for it and I did not have it with me at that time so they asked for an adjournment. They actually created the court. because the income tax commissioner had filed their claim on the money that was evaded and against that order they had gone to the high court. Where the high court records that Subramanian Swamy had made a complaint to the finance ministry through that letter and Rahul Gandhi had been provided will all the documents. They are finding ways to delay the proceeding," he added.

'Running like headless chicken'

Further slamming the Gandhi's he said, "Pro Congress law website said I have made no claim my whole point is they have misappropriated the property by fraud cheating conspiracy and income tax got into the money matter. So they are objecting to my presenting of income tax investigation report. They are running like a headless chicken to find ways to delay the case in the court."

"The letter i wrote to finance ministry in 2015 in the Patiala house court during my course of the case when I discovered income tx angle that needs to be investigated. and second Congress party had given loans to associated journals limited that publishes the NAtional herald which was not permitted. You cannot use your money for anything but political purposes, certainly, you cannot give out a loan to a printing press," he added.

About National Herald case

Swamy is the complainant in the case in which senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are accused. The BJP lawmaker who filed the case in 2012 had stated that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, journalist Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda have been named in Swamy’s National Herald case. All of them have denied the allegations levelled against them.

On December 21, Subramanian Swamy had exuded confidence that he would be able to win the National Herald corruption case by producing supporting documents. Speaking to the media, Swamy said, "I am one of the complainants in the case. I will prove my version on the basis of the documents as there are no eyewitnesses in the case. I hope that in the month of April-May next, the court will able to decide whether to give punishment to the accused or not."

