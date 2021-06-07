Subramanian Swamy To Start 'Koo-ing' After Account Verification, 'shall Remain On Twitter'

Amid the row between the Government of India and Twitter, Rajya Sabha MP and noted economist Dr Subramanian Swamy announced that he would be joining the indigenous social media platform 'Koo' very soon. Taking to Twitter, Subramanian Swamy revealed that the Koo app has designated his profile as 'verified' and that he would become active on the app.

On popular demand I shall now on message on Koo since I see that my Koo account is verified. I have asked VHS IT Cell, perhaps the most brilliant on India, to oversee that fake ID frauds do not impersonate my messages or hack into it — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 7, 2021

However, he stated that he shall remain as before on Twitter even after joining Koo.

Koo will very soon designate my messaging as verified and then I shall also start sending messages Koo-ing. But I shall remain as before on Twitter — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 6, 2021

Twitter removes 'blue tick' from VP, RSS leaders' profiles

Subramanian Swamy's tweet comes shortly after Twitter in an arbitrary move removed the 'blue verified badges' from the accounts of Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and several RSS top brass including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Even though Twitter was quick to restore VP Naidu's blue tick, and subsequently the verified badges on the accounts of RSS leaders such as Krishna Gopal, Arun Kumar, Suresh Joshi alias "Bhaiyyaji" amongst others, the decision of the social media giant to strip certain accounts of the Twitter blue tick caused a severe backlash.

This move timed amid the already escalating Centre vs Twitter row over the new IT rules has caused a massive stir on social media with several demanding strict action against the Jack Dorsey-led company and some demanding a 'Twitter ban.'

Centre Vs Twitter

The Ministry of Electronics and IT required all social media giants to appoint a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person and a resident grievance officer (employees residing in India) within three months from February 25 when the new IT rules came into effect. Apart from the homegrown Koo App, no other social media complied with the rules which led to the Ministry warning action in case of non-compliance.

While social media giants such as Google, Facebook, and Youtube avered compliance with the new rules, Twitter has so far been defiant. In turn, it has sought certain amendments in the rules. This has prompted serious concerns.

"Twitter strives to comply with applicable law in India. We continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the Indian law." the company spokesperson said in a statement.

The Centre has asserted that if the social media companies fail to comply with the new social media rules, then they will be liable to losing their status and protection as Intermediaries. Additionally, they may also face criminal action as per the existing laws of India.