Successful Flight-test Of Indigenous Power Take Off Shaft Conducted By DRDO On Indigenous LCA Tejas

A successful flight-test of power take off (PTO) shaft was conducted on the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas in Bengaluru on Tuesday , the defence ministry said.

The PTO is a critical equipment that transmits power from aircraft engine to gearbox.

The ministry said the maiden successful flight-test of PTO shaft was conducted on LCA Tejas Limited Series Production (LSP)-3 aircraft.

"With this successful test, the DRDO has achieved a greater technological feat by realisation of complex high-speed rotor technology which only few countries have achieved," it said.

The PTO shaft is indigenously designed and developed by Chennai-based Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"The PTO shaft, which is a critical component in the aircraft, will support the requirements of future fighter aircraft and their variants and offers competitive cost and reduced time of availability," the defence ministry said in a statement.

"The PTO shaft was designed with a unique innovative patented 'Frequency Spanning Technique' which enables it to negotiate different operating engine speeds," it said.

"The light weight, high speed, lubrication free PTO shaft transmits higher power between aircraft engine gear box and aircraft mounted accessory gearbox while accommodating misalignments that arise in the drive line," the ministry added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, public sector undertakings concerned and the industry, saying that the successful realisation of PTO shaft is another major milestone towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat stated that the success showcased the country's research capability and will actively support the test aircraft programmes.