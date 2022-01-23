Successive Congress govts neglected Netaji's contribution, says MP CM

Bhopal, Jan 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said Congress governments had not given due respect to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose after Independence.

Chouhan was speaking after dedicating an overbridge named after Bose. He also unveiled a statue in Bhopal on the occasion of the icon's 125th birth anniversary.

“Unfortunately, the Congress governments after Independence have not given due respect to Netaji, We were taught we got Independence because of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.,” Chouhan said.

"Mahatma Gandhi is venerable for everybody but the contribution of Netaji, Veer Savarkar, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Tantya Bhil, among others in the freedom struggle has been forgotten. The new generation takes inspiration from Netaji's unforgettable contribution," he added.

The MP CM claimed BJP governments at the Centre headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi have accorded immense respect to Bose.

Delving into history, Chouhan said Bose was elected as the president of the Congress during the 1939 Tripuri session held in Jabalpur after defeating Gandhiji's nominee Pattabhi Sitaramayya, but the Mahatma was not in favour of making Netaji Congress president.

Chouhan also laid the foundation stone for the Indian National Army (INA) concept park.

Minister for Public Works Department Gopal Bhargava, speaking on the occasion, said 105 overbridges are being built in the state. PTI ADU BNM BNM BNM

