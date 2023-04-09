Such Elements Should Be Socially Boycotted Too: Ashok Gehlot On Barmer Rape-murder Accused

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed grief over the death of a Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and set ablaze in Rajasthan's Barmer, and called for a social boycott also of elements involved in such heinous crime.

In a brief interaction with the reporters on Sunday, Gehlot said the accused has been arrested and strict action will be taken.

"It is a sad incident when such an incident happens in someone's family. We all are very sad about this… I think society will also have to come forward… Social boycott of such elements should also be done," he said.

The government is leaving no stone unturned in arresting criminals, he said, adding a vigorous campaign has been launched to arrest history-sheeters and gangsters across Rajasthan. The accused, Shakoor Khan, allegedly raped a 30-year-old Dalit woman at her house and set her ablaze by pouring inflammable material on her. The woman died during treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur. The woman was cremated on Sunday after the post-mortem.