Sudan Unrest: Jaishankar Dials Egypt; Discusses Evacuation Process As Airport Remains Shut

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar dialled Egypt amid the ongoing Sudan unrest issue, on April 20. Jaishankar spoke to Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry as Egypt is a neighbour of Sudan. According to sources, Jaishankar has discussed, with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, about possible evacuation processes as the Khartoum Airport is not operational due to the unrest. The unrest has been going on since one week and the on-ground situation is looking bleak. People are running out of basic necessities such as food, water and fuel etc. According to reports, more than 400 people have lost their lives majority of which are civilians.

Jaishankar took to twitter to announce this as he wrote, “Discussed the concerning situation in Sudan just now with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Deeply value his assessments and insights, as also his very helpful attitude. Agreed to remain in close touch.”

India's Embassy in Sudan in action

Earlier India’s Embassy in Sudan, on Tuesday, had directed Indians in Sudan to remain indoors in order to remain safe from the ongoing conflict. The Indian Embassy in Sudan tweeted, “We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe."

Mr Alberti Augestine, an Indian national, working in Dal Group Company, was hit by a stray bullet and succumbed to his injury in Khartoum, Sudan. The Indian Embassy also tweeted about the death of the Indian, "It has been reported that Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries. The embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements."

Why is Sudan in unrest?

The unrest began when two military leaders, one from paramilitary and other from the army, struggled for power and didn’t reach an agreement. Leaders from both sides of the current conflict reached an interim accord in December that promised elections and a civilian administration within two years, which would help Sudan's ailing economy through aid and debt relief. However, conflicts regarding the Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) integration into the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and civilian control over the military have jeopardised the final agreement, which was supposed to be completed in April.

The struggle for authority between Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as "Hemedti," the leader of the RSF, and General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the SAF, has reached a breaking point because both men stand to lose influence and power if the agreement is put into action. Hemedti, who is hesitant to relinquish leadership of his strong paramilitary force, has asked for 10 years to fully integrate the RSF into the SAF, while General Burhan is said to have demanded a two-year transition period to assure the SAF's supremacy. In addition, the leaders and their aides are wary of any agreement that might substantially hamper their affluent corporate interests.