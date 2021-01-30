Sudarsan Pattnaik & CURE SMA INDIA Raise Awareness On Rare Life Threatening Disease 'SMA'

Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudharsan Pattnaik has joined hands with a non-profit organisation CURE SMA INDIA to raise awareness on the rare life-threatening disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). Patients suffering from this disorder have often been denied access to treatment due to the lack of funding. Hence, in an attempt to bring governments attention to this issue, Pattnaik has collaborated with the non-profit organisation. Pattnaik has also taken to Twitter to apprise the people about the disorder and the initiative by him and CURE SMA INDIA.