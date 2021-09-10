Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art Of Lord Ganesh With 7000 Seashells, Netizens Amazed

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Indian Sand Artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has wished everyone in his own special way. Pattnaik has created a sand art of Lord Ganesh by using about 7000 seashells on Puri beach in Odisha. He has sculpted a beautiful image of Lord Ganesh with a message of "World Peace".

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Lord Ganesh

Sudarsan Pattnaik has shared the picture of his beautiful artwork on Twitter alongside the caption, "#HappyGaneshChaturthi May Lord Ganesh bless all. First time I have used 7000 Seashells on my sculpture with the message “World Peace “at Puri beach in Odisha. I hope this is the world’s first Seashells with sand installation art of Lord Ganesh." According to the caption, Pattnaik has for the first time used seashells in his creation. He has sculpted a beautiful image of Lord Ganesh with a message of "World Peace". Take a look at the post:

#HappyGaneshChaturthi

May Lord Ganesh bless all.

First time I have used 7000 Seashells on my sculpture with message “World Peace “at Puri beach in Odisha.

I hope this is world’s first Seashells with sand installation art of Lord Ganesh . pic.twitter.com/AXN5CtNUV7 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 9, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, has garnered 2207 Likes and 269 Retweets. Netizens, amazed by his beautiful creation responded to the post to express their views. Some of the netizens wished the artist on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi while others praised his creation. One user commented, "Wonderful sir Folded hands. Ganapati Bappa Morya". Another user commented, "Amazing. Absolutely Rose stunning beauty. Om Gan Ganpataye Namah". Another user wrote, "No word to explain you are amazing sir ji".

The auspicious Hindu festival - Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturti or Vinayaka Chaviti, is celebrated to mark Lord Ganesh's arrival on Earth with his mother Goddess Parvati. The festival is celebrated for 10 days. Artists in Maharashtra and across India put special efforts to make the auspicious sculpture of Lord Ganesh way ahead of the festival days. Due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the celebrations will be low-key in India.

Image: sudarsansand/Twitter