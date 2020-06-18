Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Bravehearts Martyred At LAC In Clash With China

In a heart-warming tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in a violent clash with Chinese troops at Galwan valley of Ladakh, Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art in memory of the bravehearts. Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik paid homage to the slain jawans of the Indian Army sacrificed their lives to protect the country by posting a picture of his stunning sand art at Puri beach in Odisha.

Tribute to the Bravehearts of #IndianArmy who sacrificed their lives to protect our Motherland . My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha.

Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/6LZ4jCmTMF — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 17, 2020

The violent clash at LAC

At least 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent standoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan valley.

The Chinese side also reportedly suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation, leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side. This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed.

On Tuesday morning, senior commanders took stock of the situation and the talks started at about 7 am. Speaking at the meeting with Chief Ministers earlier in the day, PM Modi issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. The PM has convened an all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss the present situation at the LAC.

