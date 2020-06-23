Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020: Watch The Live Stream; Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Sand Art Tribute

On the auspicious occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik designed three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra at Odisha’s Puri beach. Through his art work, Pattnaik also paid tributes to Balaram Dash, the world’s first sand artist, who had designed three huge chariots in the 14th century, which is believed to have pleased the Lord.

Marking the celebrations of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, the sand artist constructed three idols and chariots of the Lords along with a sand sculpture of Balaram using 10 tons of sand. The art has become a centre of attraction for all the tourists and devotees.

READ | SC Gives Nod For Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra: Read The Apex Court's Conditions Here

"This initiative of constructing sand sculptures of Shree Jagannath is a kind of ritual now which was started by Balaram Dash in the 14th century. It is believed that during then Balaram had created a huge idol of Lord Jagannath at this beach which stopped the chariot of the lord and impressed the devotees a lot. All the devotees who are coming here from all across the world to seek blessings from are paying a visit to the beach to have a glance at the sand sculptures," Pattnaik shared.

READ | Home Minister Amit Shah Extend Greetings On Jagannath Rath Yatra After SC's Nod

Celebration of Jagannath Rath Yatra begins

The historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri is being celebrated on Tuesday with the Supreme Court modifying its restraining order to permit the centuries-old tradition with certain conditions, including no public attendance, amid the Covid pandemic.

Following the apex court’s order, the Odisha Government has asked all the concerned departments to coordinate and take all necessary steps in accordance with the court's directives and COVID-19 guidelines, to conduct the annual Rath Yatra. According to ANI, CM Naveen Patnaik has reviewed the preparedness with Law Minister, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Temple Trust Administrator, Collector, SP, etc.

READ | Odisha CM Reviews Preparedness For Smooth Conduct Of Rath Yatra; Asks Depts To Coordinate

Catch the live streaming of Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020

READ | Supreme Court Allows Jagannath Rath Yatra To Take Place In Puri With Restrictions

(With inputs from ANI)