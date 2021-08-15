Sudarsan Pattnaik's Students Create Sand Art To Extend Independence Day Greetings

Sudarsan Pattnaik is an Odisha-based artist who often shares his sand art on social media. To mark the occasion of India's Independence Day on Sunday, August 15, he shared an image of a beautiful sand art constructed by his students to extend greetings to the fellow citizens.

Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik shared that his students have created a sand art on the Independence Day at Puri beach in Odisha. The sand art showcases Delhi's Red Fort with 'Happy Independence Day' written around it.

#HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳 My Students created a SandArt on 75th #IndependenceDay at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/gZq08UkNfu — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 14, 2021

Netizens react to the art

The picture gained 3.8 k likes and garnered a number of views from the netizens wishing "Happy Independence Day" to each other. One Twitter user wrote, "Happy independence day Wishes to All." "It's good but u r d best", shared another. "Looks amazing," commented another user.

Happy Independence Day

.

.Jay hind🙏 — Sudarsan Dehury (ସୁଦର୍ଶନ ଦେହୁରୀ) (@sudarsan_dehury) August 14, 2021

Amazing 🙌🙌 — Deepti Mehra (@deepti4780) August 14, 2021

Last year, on Independence Day, Pattnaik created images of soldiers fighting to safeguard our country, as well as Covid warriors such as physicians and police officers, who worked tirelessly to keep the people safe during the pandemic.

Greetings to all on the 74th #IndependenceDay. Let's salute the Heroes of the Nation who are fighting to protect our country and the #CovidWarriors working tirelessly day and night to save our life . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/0RAokMfYV5 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 15, 2020

Accomplishments of Sudarsan Pattnaik

In February 2017, Sudarsan Pattnaik set the Guinness World Record for building the world's largest sandcastle in Puri Beach, Odisha, which was then surpassed in June 2019 by Skulptura Projects GmbH in Binz, Germany. Sudarsan has competed in 60 international sand sculpture competitions and festivals around the world, winning 27 championship awards for India. He was picked as one of 15 outstanding sand sculptors from around the world to compete in the 2019 Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Boston, Massachusetts.

He won the Gold Medal in the 12th International Sand Sculpture Competition in Saint Petersburg, Russia, as well as Danish Grand Prizes at the International Sand Competition Championship in Denmark and the Moscow Museum Prize in Russia in 2013. In 2011, he was awarded the 1st Prize and the Public Prize in Denmark, as well as a Double Gold Medal at the Mervala International Sand Art Contest in 2012. At the 3rd Moscow World Sand Sculpture Championship in 2010, he earned the gold medal for the People's Choice Award. In addition, he received three medals in the North American Solo Sand Sculpture Championship, as well as the People's Choice Prize in both Canada and Moscow, Russia.

(Image- @sudarsansand/Twitter)