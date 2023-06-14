Last Updated:

Sudden Showers Bring Relief From Heatwave In Coastal Districts Of Odisha

Coastal Odisha on June 13 received rains in a big relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions, with mercury crossing 40 in the western part of the state.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Sudden showers bring relief from heatwave in coastal districts of Odisha

Showers in coastal districts of Odisha. (Credit:Shutterstock)


Coastal Odisha received rains on Tuesday in a major relief from the heatwave conditions, even as the mercury crossed 40 degrees Celsius in at least 18 places in the western part of the state, officials said.

State capital Bhubaneswar, which recorded 44.3 degrees C on Monday -- the highest in 11 years, witnessed a fall in the day temperature to 34.2 degrees C, which was 1.8 notches below the normal, due to rains.

Sambalpur in the western part of the state was the hottest place as the mercury rose to 44.3 degrees C, which was 6.3 notches more than the normal.

Hirakud was at 43.7 degrees C, Jharsuguda recorded 43.4 degrees C, Sundargarh was at degrees C and Deogarh recorded 42.8 degrees C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert, predicting heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

There will be no major change in the maximum temperature over the next five days in the state, it said. 

READ | Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions, IMD issues orange warning
READ | Heat wave likely to intensify in THESE states, IMD issues Orange alert | Check list
READ | IMD sounds heavy rainfall and heat wave warning for THESE regions | Read here
READ | Cyclone Biparjoy may cause extensive damage in Gujarat: IMD
READ | Cyclone Biparjoy won't impact monsoon further, says IMD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND