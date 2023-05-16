Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, revealed a unique problem she faced after Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of the UK. Murthy was a guest on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, where she recalled how an immigration officer refused to believe her residential address when she wrote "10 Downing Street" in the form, which is the official residence of the UK PM, who also happens to be her son-in-law.

Akshata Sunak, wife of Rishi Sunak and daughter of Sudha Murthy, resides at her official address, 10 Downing Street, but her mother faced a little difficulty after an immigration officer said, "Are you joking?" as Murthy penned the UK PM's House as her residential address.

'Sach bolti hoon...': Sudha Murthy reveals unique difficulty she faced in reaching her daughter's residence at 10 Downing Street

"Once, when I had gone, they asked me my residential address. ‘Where are you staying in London?’ My elder sister was with me, and I thought I should write ’10 Downing Street’. My son also lives there (in the UK), but I don’t remember his complete address. But I finally wrote 10 Downing Street. That fellow (the immigration officer) looked at me and said, ‘Are you joking?"

"I told him, ‘nahi, sachchi bolti hu’ (No, I am telling you the truth). He thought I was joking. No one believes that I, a 72-year-old, simple lady, can be the mother-in-law of the Prime Minister," she said on the show.

Sudha Murthy shares an incident when she was disrespected for wearing salwar kameez

Recalling another incident, Murthy revealed how two business class passengers treated her unfairly because of her attire. She also recalled that she was referred to as "cattle class" because she was wearing a salwar-kameez. On the show, she said, "Wearing salwar kameez or sarees labelled me "didi" or "behenji".

"What do these people in economy class know about business class?" Murty recalled hearing about it on the show.

She, however, confronted the person for making such a statement, asking him, "What is cattle class?" "Class is not defined this way: if you have money, you have class’," Murty said on the show, criticising the mentality of the people who think class is derived from the bank balance and appearance of a person.