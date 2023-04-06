Sudha Murthy Receives Padma Bhushan, UK First Lady And Daughter Akshata Cheers For Mother

As author and philanthropist Sudha Murty was also conferred with Padma Bhushan for social work, her daughter Akshata Murty, who is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was also seen at the ceremony that took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday evening.

United Kingdom’s First Lady Akshata Murty was seen sitting next to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur along with other dignitaries while attending the Padma Awards 2023 ceremony while her mother was honoured with India’s third highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan.

Sudha Murty's husband and Infosys founder, NR Narayana Murthy, son Rohan Murty, and her sister Dr Sunanda Kulkarni were also present at the ceremony.

Sudha Murty receives Padma Bhushan

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s wife and author Sudha Murty on Wednesday received the Padma Bhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for her social work.

After receiving the award, Murty said, “I owe this award to the people of India. I hope my recognition today inspires the younger generation to take up social welfare as a vocation. It is needed for the continuous development of our great nation. I always feel that generosity of a few is hope for a million.”

Sudha Murty receives the Padma Bhushan from President Draupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/tKw0RB9r9B — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

Apart from Sudha Murty, veteran socialist leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, and medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis, known globally for his work on Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), were among those conferred the Padma Vibhushan award by President Murmu.

A total of 53 awardees were given the honour on Wednesday--three Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 45 Padma Shri. Earlier, on the eve of this year's Republic Day, President Murmu approved the conferment of 106 Padma Awards including three duo cases.