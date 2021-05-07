Sudha Murty Says What Indians Need To Hear To Tackle COVID; Shares Apt Quote By UK's Queen

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty on Friday spoke exclusively with Republic TV's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy about the efforts made by the foundation to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. While speaking about the COVID appropriate behaviour to be followed by the masses, Sudha Murty also mentioned a quote by Queen Elizabeth that she liked, where the monarch said that the Coronavirus Pandemic is as good as a World War-III.

Queen Elizabeth who served the military in World War II had said that COVID-19 is a third world war. Referring to Queen Elizabeth, Sudha Murty said the people need to understand that they are at war against COVID-19 to understand the seriousness of adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

"Queen Elizabeth, because she had seen Second World War, she said this is Third World War. We must accept this is a war. War against Corona. And we must follow the principles. How many of us really follow the principles. So many people go on pilgrimage. So many people attend many things. Please stop it. Stop going anywhere other than the hospital or minimum work. Not only you, everyone is getting bored," she said.

She urged the people to consult the doctor and not panic just at the occurrence of fever and assume that they are infected with COVID. Hoarding and black-marketing of essential medical supplies were also witnessed during the COVID-19 crisis. Speaking on the same, Murty said, "Don't ever think that if you have money you can buy life. That is not true. Don't hoard things."

She said she has seen people hoarding Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders without any reason. "You really don't require that. It is a phobia that if you have that (oxygen - Remdesivir) you will be cured. Even if people sneeze, they buy oxygen cylinders. It could be due to weather or allergy. Please don't get scared and hoard things."

Reminding the urgent need for people to come together and fight the pandemic as one, she said, "Remember, if you want to fight any war you have to unite together and cooperate with each other and then face this pandemic."

Speaking of her routine during the COVID-19 crisis, she said, she gets up at 5.30 in the morning and I sleep at 11 pm. And throughout the day she keeps answering distress calls of people suffering from COVID-19.

"I have kept one telephone only for Corona. People ask- we want a bed, an ICU bed and we want it immediately, we want with government recommendation. I ask them- what's your temperature, did you measure it, what is your oxygen level saturation, did you measure, which area do you stay. When some people ask about an ambulance, we provide an ambulance. When some people say medicine, we provide medicine also. Some people say that we are stuck somewhere and we want a food ration kit, we supply that also. But most people ask for an ICU bed whether they require it or not. I say- you don't decide." she said.

Infosys Foundation has taken several steps such as setting up a 150-bed hospital during the first wave of COVID-19, while they continue supplying equipment, distributing ration kits and providing financial assistance to some sections of the society.