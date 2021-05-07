Sudha Murty: 'Wake Up At 5 Am, Take Non-stop Calls From Those Who Need Help Against COVID'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty spoke about the efforts to combat the COVID-19 crisis amid the second wave. She mentioned that the Infosys Foundation had taken several steps such as setting up a 150-bed hospital, supplying equipment, distributing ration kits and providing financial assistance to some sections of the society. Observing that an awareness programme pertaining to COVID-19 vaccination is being conducted, the acclaimed author added that the Foundation is also catering to the animals in rural areas.

Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty remarked, "We at Infosys Foundation have built a hospital in the first wave only which is a 150-bed BBMP hospital. We have provided everything there in that hospital which is working 100% efficiently. We also backed up many smaller hospitals also. For example, we have helped the Chinmaya Mission hospital a lot."

"We have an awareness programme telling people that you have to get vaccinated. That's the only way you can stop (spread of the virus). Then there are many artists, small shops, autorickshaw people, daily wage earners- they don't have any support. So, we are giving them financial support. Then, we are also giving ration kits. We have made at least 50,000 kits. We are giving door-to-door delivery so that migrant workers shouldn't suffer," she elaborated.

'This is a third world war'

Terming the current crisis as a "third world war", Murty urged people to follow all COVID-19 precautions. She stressed, "We must accept this is a war- a war against Corona. And we must follow the principles. How many of us really follow the principles. So many people go on pilgrimage. So many people attend many things. Please stop it. Stop going anywhere other than the hospital or minimum work. Not only you, everyone is getting bored".