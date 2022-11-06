Sudhir Suri Murder: Police Says Accused Was 'self-radicalised'; BJP Calls It A Cover-up

In a major development in the murder case of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, Amritsar Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh on Sunday said that accused Sandeep Singh alias Sunny was a 'self-radicalised' person. The police also alleged that the accused got an idea about the crime from social media.

Addressing a press conference, Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said, "The investigation is in the preliminary stage. SIT has been constituted to probe the murder of Sudhir Suri. Sandeep Singh was a self-radicalised person. The accused had committed a crime after getting ideas from social media. No one will be spared during the investigation."

During the briefing, Republic TV questioned the Police Commissioner about the involvement of ISI and Khalistani elements in the murder. However, he kept mum.

Sudhir Suri's family has blamed pro-Khalistan hardliner Amritpal Singh for the murder. The family also alleged that Amritpal had given death threats to the slain Shiv Sena leader Suri.

Interestingly, a video accessed by Republic showed accused Sandeep Singh taking the blessing of pro-Khalistan hardliner Amritpal Singh. The meeting reportedly took place five days before the murder.

BJP accuses Punjab Police of a cover-up

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson RP Singh has accused police of a cover-up. "In Sidhu Moosewala's case also they tried to cover up but NIA and other agencies found a link between Canadia-based gangster and killers. This time also, Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla already said that more people would be killed...They are trying to cover it up", RP Singh added.

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was murdered in broad daylight on Friday while he was taking part in a protest in Punjab's Amritsar. He was demonstrating against the management of Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road after broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on the roadside.

Accused Sandeep Singh was nabbed by police and the .32-bore licensed weapon was seized from him. The accused owned a garment shop near the protest site. He has been sent to 7-day police remand.