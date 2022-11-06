Sudhir Suri Murder: SFJ Comes Out In Support Of Accused, offers Rs 10 Lakh legal Aid

In the latest update on the Shiv Sena leader Suri murder case, a Khalistan terror group the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has offered Rs 10 lakh of legal aid to the shooter Sandeep Singh who has been accused of killing Sudhir Suri in Punjab's Amritsar in broad daylight on Friday, November 4.

In his video message, designated terror group SFJ's general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannu announced that the Khalistani group will provide Rs 10 Lakh legal aid to the killer of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri. It is pertinent to mention that SFJ was formed in 2007 with the aim to create 'Khalistan'- a separate homeland for Sikhs by cutting off Punjab from India. The Ministry of Home Affairs banned this organization in 2019 under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for being involved in anti-national activities.

#BREAKING | SFJ comes out in support of Sudhir Suri's killer, offers legal aid of up to Rs 10 lakh for the killer of Shiv Sena leader in Punjab's Amritsar. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/BPb4J2xarm — Republic (@republic) November 6, 2022

Notably, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's announcement of providing aid to the killer of Shiv Sena neta comes at a time when the role of Pakistan and its spy agency ISI is already under the scanner in the murder case concerned.

Pakistan link exposed in Shiv Sena neta's murder

On Saturday, Republic TV accessed a video of a Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla who is closely associated with the ISI. In the video, he is seen celebrating the killing and also warning specific individuals living in Punjab that they would be killed.

Gopal Singh Chawla said, "Congratulations to the entire Sikh community, the entire Muslim community and every person who wants Independence and peace. A youth in Amritsar fired bullets at Sudhir Suri, whom I would call Suar (pig). One pig is gone. Now, other pigs will also have to go."

Shiv Sena leader murdered in Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar on Friday. As per inputs, the shooting took place outside a temple when Shiv Sena leaders (Uddhav Thackeray faction) were protesting, and someone from the crowd shot Suri. Following the incident, one accused was detained by the police.

In visuals from the shooting site, one person can be seen firing a gun on camera. Soon after the leader was shot, a major ruckus erupted between the police and the people at the spot.

The Punjab DGP informed that the Shiv Sena leader succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, and a case under Section 302, that is murder, has been registered. Briefing on the incident, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. FIR was registered under Section 302 (murder) and accused Sandeep Singh Sunny was taken into custody from the spot itself."