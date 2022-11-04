Sudhir Suri Shot Dead: Eyewitnesses Recount Moments When Shiv Sena Leader Was Killed

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead by unidentified people in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday, police said. The episode took place outside a temple in the city where Suri and some other leaders were holding a protest.

An eyewitness told the media that Suri was holding a protest against a temple priest for hurting religious sentiments when two persons came out of the car and one of them shot him from close blank range.,

"Four days back Sudhir Suri came here to warn the temple priest to not disrespect the Hindu idols as it hurts the religious sentiments. Today, he was protesting here against those people. Two people came out of the car. Out of those one person shot him. His target was only Sudhir. He was dead on the spot," the eyewitness said.

He stated that multiple rounds were fired. "All the police were standing and watching. They ran away in front of them. All were watching and stunned," he said.

Another eyewitness said, "We were protesting here when the shooting took place. If anything happens to him, the situation in the state will become out of control."

In a briefing, police said that accused has been arrested and a weapon has been recovered from him. "Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died. The accused has been arrested, and his weapons recovered," Amritsar Commissioner of Police said.