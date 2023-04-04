Sugar Mill Graft Case: ED Summons NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif's Aide Chandrakant Gaikwad

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, summoned former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif's aide Chandrakant Madhukar Gaikwad to appear for questioning on Wednesday, April 5 in connection with the sugar mill corruption case.

Law enforcement agency on Monday, carried out raids at the office of NCP leader Hasan Mushrif’s business partner in connection with the Kolhapur Sugar Mill Case. An official informed, "ED raided multiple locations in Pune related to the sugar mill irregularities case." Notably, raids were conducted at nine locations including Hadapsarla, Ganesh Peth, Prabhat Road, Sinhgad Road, and others.

#UPDATE | ED summons former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif's aide Chandrakant Madhukar Gaikwad to appear for questioning, on Wednesday, in sugar mill corruption case: ED — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

Earlier in March, ED interrogated NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif in connection to the sugar mill corruption case. Notably, the NCP MLA was accused in a Rs 100-crore corruption case linked to the Kolhapur sugar mill through a private firm allegedly owned and controlled by his relatives.

ED raids residence of Hasan Mushrif

Earlier in January this year, ED raided the house and office of Mushrif in Pune and Kolhapur in connection with the sugar mill corruption case. Speaking to reporters, Mushrif alleged, "A BJP worker told my aide that there would be an ED raid at my house. That is precisely what happened. A BJP leader went to Delhi several times and boasted of some action against me."

Mushrif further alleged, "People of a particular community are being targeted- first Nawab Malik, then Aslam Sheikh, and now me. There was a raid a year-and-a-half back by the income-tax department regarding the sugar mill corruption during which I had extended full cooperation with the central agencies. I have no idea why they raided me again."

Kolhapur Sugar Mill Corruption Case

The money laundering case is linked to a probe related to alleged irregularities in the operations of some sugar mills based in the state that are connected to Hasan Mushrif, including the Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory Ltd to which his three sons are linked. Notably. Mushrif is an NCP MLA from the Kagal seat in Kolhapur.

In 2021, BJP leader Kirit Somiaya alleged that the former rural development minister Hasan Mushrif indulged in corrupt practices by holding 'benami' entities through his family members and companies. The NCP then dismissed these charges.