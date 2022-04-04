Sugarcane crushing: High production leading to storage issue in Maha factories, says official

Aurangabad, Apr 4 (PTI) Sugar factories dependent on domestic sale in Maharashtra are facing problems of storage due to high production, National State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation chief Jayprakash Dadegavkar said on Monday.

An official had earlier said production in the state had touched 12.50 lakh tonnes this year against the normal 10 lakh tonnes than is crushed annually.

"As crushing of sugarcane is still underway, the issue of storage of the sugar produced is a problem for some factories which cater to the domestic market. Factories in Jalna, Parbhani and some other parts of Marathwada have storage space as their sugar is exported," Dadegavkar told PTI.

However, higher production will not bring down prices as nearly 14 lakh tonnes of sugar will be diverted for ethanol production and exports will also be healthy, he added.

"There is a chance of higher sugarcane production in the upcoming season. To address issues from it, we need to plan three months prior to the next crushing season," he said. PTI AW BNM BNM

