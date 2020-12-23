Sugathakumari, Eminent Malayalam Poet, Activist And Conservationist, Passes Away At 86

Sugathakumari, an eminent Malayalam poet, conservationist, and women's activist, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment, died at the government medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, she was 86. Fondly called 'Sugatha Teacher' by her hundreds of admirers and followers, the activist-poet had been admitted to the intensive care unit of the medical college after being diagnosed with the viral infection on December 21. The poet was on ventilator support, hospital authorities said.

Besides the severe bronchial pneumonia, an after-effect of COVID-19, the condition of her vital organs also deteriorated, said the doctors. Though she was first admitted to a private hospital, she was rushed to the government health facility after she tested positive.



As her condition remained critical without any change and her body failed to respond to medicines, the poet was on ventilator support, medical college authorities said.

One of the most celebrated Malayalam poets of the contemporary era, Sugathakumari was known for her unique poems filled with compassionate empathy, human sensitivity, and philosophical quest. A fearless and tireless fighter in real life, she led several agitations for the environmental cause and conservation of nature.

She also received almost all prestigious literary awards in the state including Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Vayalar Award, Odakkuzhal Award, and Ashan Prize.

(With PTI Inputs)