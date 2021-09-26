In the first part of the panel discussions of 'Social Media Summit' on Sunday, September 26, leading experts discussed 'The Fake against fake news'. With Suhel Seth, Managing Partner, Counselage India Pvt. Ltd, as the moderator, Dr Ratan Sharda, Author; Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital Partners; Harish Bijoor, Brand-Guru & Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc; and Gaurav Pachnanda, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, shared the panel.

The discussion was aimed to understand the impact of COVID-19 in the usage of social media and most importantly, what does the future of social media in India looks like.

Explaining the mechanism of social media, Dr Ratan Sharda said, "COVID-19 is not the sole owner of fake news, as this concept was introduced way back in 1998. According to me, bias news is a more serious problem than fake news. While fake news can be denied but bias is placed with sentiments".

Emphasizing the need for a controlled environment for social media management, he added, "Today every person with mobile is a broadcasting center, so when that happens, we need stronger laws".

'Social media is a democratized media'

Mohandas Pai, "Opinions or comments about a news piece published in a newspaper cannot be shared like in social media. This brings in a more democratised form of communication".

He added, "There might be several ill effects of social media like enormous information, rebuttal, insisted global news but, what is there on social media reflects what is there in society. It brings it on the global platform. We have to make it much more useful, moderate".

Stressing the fact that social media consumers are unaware of the content providers, Harish Bijoor informed that there are three types of people - Real people, pretentious people, and then trolls. But, on the receiving end, the consumer doesn't know which content or information to accept as he is not familiar with the different types of people disseminating the information".

Speaking of the legal loopholes in the management of social media, Senior Advocate Gaurav Pachnanda said, "There is a need to re-examine existing laws and create new laws with respect to recognizing fake news. Just by commenting or replying to a social media post, one is indirectly disseminating the information in form of the news".

Further informing on why the public refuses to bring all mismanagement under the pursuit of law, he said, "The process of law in India is painful due to which public doesn't wish to move all the matters till legal terms".

(Image: REPUBLIC WORLD)