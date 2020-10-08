Ex-CBI Director Ashwani Kumar Ended Life Of 'own Free Will': HP DGP Quotes Final Note

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar, who led the Aarushi murder investigation, was found hanging at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday. The suicide note of the former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland revealed that he ended his life due to 'disease and disability', informed Sanjay Kundu, Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Pradesh.

'No foul play in the matter'

"We found a suicide note in which he wrote that he is ending his life due to disease and disability, of his own free will. He said his soul is embarking on a new journey and everyone needed to be happy, and that there should be no rituals or ceremonies," the DGP told media.

The DGP stated that Kumar's son and daughter-in-law were the ones who first found the ex-CBI Director hanging in the attic of their residence in Shimla around 7.00 pm.

"He used to meditate in the attic around 7.00 pm every day, with all doors open. Today, around 7.00 pm when his son and daughter-in-law were going for a walk, they found all the doors of the attic locked. They broke the door and found Kumar hanging from a rope there. They cut the rope to bring him down. The Forensic Science Lab team has collected the evidence and examined the scene. The police is recording the statements of witnesses including the family members," he said.

He added that the family has negated the possibility of foul play. "The family is not suspecting any foul play in the matter. They said the whole family had lunch together. The post-mortem will be conducted and post that the body will be handed over to the family," he added.

Served Central & HP govt for more than 37 years

Kumar was in service in both the Central government and the Himachal Pradesh Government for more than 37 years. A resident of Nahan in Himachal Pradesh, Kumar became the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2008, succeeding Vijay Shanker in the midst of the agency's probe into the Aarushi Talwar murder case, which was hogging media headlines.

He had also served in the Special Protection Group elite force, which primarily guards the prime minister, and was appointed as the governor of Nagaland in 2013 by the UPA government, the officials said. A former DGP of Himachal Pradesh, Kumar was presently the vice-chancellor of a private university in Shimla, they added.

