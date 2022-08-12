'Suicide Of Mandeep Kaur In New York Tragic; Consulate In Touch With Authorities': MEA

Days after the news of the suicide of Mandeep Kaur in New York broke out, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday informed that the Indian Consulate in New York is in touch with the local authorities, police and the family of the woman. The deceased purportedly took her life due to years of alleged domestic abuse by her husband "for giving birth only to daughters".

"The suicide of Mandeep Kaur, an Indian living in New York, was very tragic. Our Consulate in New York is in touch with the local authorities, police, family and the Indian community. Our embassy in Washington is in contact with the US authorities, who assured us of appropriate action," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mandeep Kaur allegedly committed suicide on August 3 after she posted a video online in which she was seen speaking about years of alleged domestic abuse by her husband Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu. Kaur had two young daughters aged four and six years.

In the video, Kaur posted before taking her life, she was seen crying. "I am really very sad...it has been 8 years, I tried my best, but you can't get beaten up every day. For the past 8 years, I tolerated him (Sandhu), I endured his beating, thinking that one day he would improve. But no, he kept beating me...Also, he has extramarital affairs, don't know how many women he had relations with," Kaur said in the video.

AAP's Raghav Chadha seeks justice for Mandeep Kaur

Earlier on August 8, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Rajya Sabha Raghav Chadha met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and handed over a representation to demand justice for the Indian woman. He also urged the External Affairs Minister to help Indian women living abroad to escape such abuse.

In the representation, the Rajya Sabha MP said that the entire nation was shocked and devastated to hear last week about the unfortunate demise of Mandeep Kaur.