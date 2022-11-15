Last Updated:

Suitcase With Body Stuffed Inside Found At Railway Station In Punjab's Jalandhar

The body of an unidentified man was found stuffed inside a suitcase outside a railway station in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Tuesday, said police.

The police said they received information about an abandoned red colour suitcase lying outside the Jalandhar Railway station at around 7 am.

The body has not been identified yet, they said.

While scanning the CCTV footage, the police found a man leaving the bag outside the station, they said, adding that further investigation is underway. 

