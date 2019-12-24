Sujan R. Chinoy Briefs Over The Post Of CDS After The Government Approves It

The Director General of the Institute of Defence Sujan Chinoy explains about the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).
- The CDS will act as the principal military advisor to the Defence Minister of tri-service matters. The three chiefs will continue to advise the Raksha Mantri on matters exclusively concerning their specific service.
- The officer is expected to provide integrated inputs of the services to relevant authorities. CDS will be a member of the Defence Acquisition Council and Defence Planning Committee.
- It is the CDS' responsibility to bring about joint-ness in operations, logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs, and maintenance.
- The appointed official is also expected to ensure optimal utilization of infrastructure and rationalize it, enhance the share of indigenous equipment.
- His role requires the officer to evaluate plans for Out of Area Contingencies, as well as other contingencies such as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.
- The CDS will Defence Capital Acquisition Plan (DCAP), and Two-Year roll-on Annual Acquisition Plans (AAP), as a follow-up of the Integrated Capability Development Plan (ICDP), assign inter-services prioritization to capital acquisition proposals based on the anticipated budget.